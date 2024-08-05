Kajang hit by flash floods following heavy downpour

PETALING JAYA: Several parts of Kajang town and its surrounding areas experienced flash floods on Wednesday after several hours of heavy downpour.

Videos circulated on social media showed locations like Jalan Raja Haroun, Kajang Market, Jalan Sri Jelok leading to Kajang Prison, and Taman Sri Reko under water.

According to New Straits Times, a major traffic congestion as vehicles were stranded due to the flash floods, especially near Kajang market.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department was alerted about the incident at 6.04pm and promptly dispatched seven firemen along with two fire engines from the Kajang fire station to the scene.

Its deputy director of operations, Mukhlis Mukhtar, said an 86-year-old woman was successfully rescued from her flooded house on Jalan Melur 1, Sungai Kantan, where the water level had reached ankle-deep.

Meanwhile, Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan confirmed the flash flood situation in Kajang on X, warning people to be cautious due to heavy rain causing floods and traffic jams in many areas.

“Due to heavy rain, many places in Kajang and its surrounding areas have been hit by flash floods creating traffic jams. Everyone be careful,“ the post read.