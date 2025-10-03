KUALA LUMPUR: Fiji has expressed interest in Malaysia’s development model, particularly Majlis Amanah Rakyat’s (MARA) approach to empowering the country’s economic and education sectors.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was conveyed to him by his Fiji counterpart, Sitiveni Rabuka, through a telephone conversation to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

“I welcome this good intention and am ready to share Malaysia’s experiences and expertise in those fields,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

Anwar said Malaysia also welcomed students from Fiji in programmes involving Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET); Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM); as well as information technology.

Anwar said that during their phone conversation, he also invited his counterpart to participate in the capacity-building training programmes under the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

“This initiative will benefit human resource development through training and sharing of expertise,” he said.

Anwar also expressed his appreciation for the reopening of the Fiji High Commission in Kuala Lumpur earlier this year, which reflects Fiji’s firm commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations with Malaysia.

To further strengthen bilateral relations, Anwar said he also invited Rabuka to make an official visit to Malaysia.

“I believe that high-level visits will continue to strengthen the relationship between both countries and open more opportunities for strategic collaborations,” said Anwar.