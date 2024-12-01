Kampung Batu 6 villagers hope construction of permanent bridge is expedited

GUA MUSANG: Residents of Kampung Batu 6, here hope the project to build a permanent bridge across Sungai Galas will be speeded up as the temporary iron bridge in use currently is often impassable during heavy rain.

Resident Mohd Atif Adami Zulkifli, 22, said they started using the iron bridge as the main link after the original concrete structure bridge collapsed in a flood more than three years ago.

“In a month, the bridge is not passable for three times in a month even if it rains for only one day.

“I hope the authorities can speed up the construction of a stronger permanent bridge so that we can live more comfortably and go out and do business in Gua Musang,“ he said when met by reporters at Kampung Batu 6, today.

Another resident, Hashim Mamat, 74, said the iron bridge that connects the 200 residents of Kampung Batu 6 to the other village and out to the town of Gua Musang is often flooded by an overflow of Sungai Galas and the situation is even worse during the current northeast monsoon.

He also claimed that the academic performance of the residents' children was also disrupted because they could not go to school every time the approximately 40 metre long iron bridge was flooded.

“If it rains heavily, the iron bridge will be flooded so that the children cannot go to school and we cannot go out to work, including to produce agricultural products.

“During the recent monsoon season, the villagers were cut off for three days,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim said the problems faced by the residents would be given immediate attention.

“I will get detailed information from the responsible party because this temporary bridge is categorised as very critical because it can threaten the safety of children, especially school-age children,“ he said. -Bernama