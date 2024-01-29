KASIH Remaja, Kotex #SheCan Project to end period stigma among adolescent girls

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development has collaborated with Kotex Malaysia to tackle the stigma attached to menstruation and empower adolescent girls across Malaysia through the ‘KASIH Remaja: Sihat & Selamat’ programme and Kotex #SheCan Project.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said the three-year initiative aims to reach 600,000 girls, aged 13 to 17, with comprehensive menstrual hygiene and reproductive health education, breaking down taboos and fostering resilient well-being.

“This is not just a matter of hygiene, but of their dignity, confidence, and full potential. We also take initiatives to provide male students with knowledge and awareness about menstruation and reproductive health issues.

“This is an important step in forming a more empathetic and understanding generation,” she said when launching the ‘KASIH Remaja: Sihat & Selamat’ programme and Kotex #SheCan Project, here, today.

She said the initiative is supported by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN), National Welfare Foundation (YKN) and Education Ministry (MOE).

The Kotex #SheCan Project education module will focus on a wide breadth of topics from puberty to the menstrual cycle, the reproductive system and body rights.

Nancy said the educational material is culturally appropriate and will be distributed together with ‘Kotex Confidence Kit’, a menstrual hygiene kit which comprises Kotex Soft and Smooth sanitary pads as well as Kotex Daily Fresh unscented panty liners.

She also said that based on the report ‘Study on the Status of Menstruation Management among Female Secondary School Students’, a total of 9.9 per cent of the 130,000 female students nationwide have problems obtaining menstrual management products.

“This study was carried out last year by the LPPKN. That’s why we need to run this kind of programme nationwide. We are collaborating with MOE for schools, especially in rural areas,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark Malaysia managing director Lim Yu Chien said that through the Kotex #SheCan project, the company is also fostering open conversations about menstruation to create a society where menstrual stigma has no place.

“At Kotex, we firmly believe that Period or Not, She Can, meaning that every girl deserves to experience her menstrual cycle with confidence. To do so, she needs to be equipped with the knowledge and products to manage her period,” he said in his speech.

Earlier, a total of 1,000 secondary school students under the purview of Kuching and Padawan district education offices participated in today’s programme which touched on various issues such as child advocacy, sexual harassment act and reproductive health. -Bernama