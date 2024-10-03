KBS to provide more platforms to address transitional challenges

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will continue to provide more opportunities and platforms for youth organisations to gain exposure and support in addressing the various challenges they face during the transition to adulthood.

Its Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the Kembara Jumpa Orang Muda (JOM) programme is a new initiative by the ministry to offer additional information to its target audience about the implementation of the Youth Leadership Transition Plan.

“Alhamdulillah, with each leg of this tour we’re witnessing a growing number of youths actively participating and to enable us to engage with individuals who may not yet be affiliated with any organisation.

“In addition to providing information on Act 668 (Youth Societies and Youth Development Act 2007), the primary objective of this programme is to actively recruit new leaders and members for societies,” he told reporters at the Kembara JOM programme at Shah Alam City Council Convention Centre.

The Kembara initiative, led by KBS in collaboration with the Registrar of Youth Office (ROY) and the Department of Youth and Sports (JBSN), began in Melaka on Feb 17 with the objective to enable youth stakeholders to directly offer feedback and insights on the draft Youth Leadership Transition Plan to the highest leadership within the ministry.

The feedback and insights collected will be utilised to refine the plan, which will then be used to make changes to Act 668.

The amendments to Act 668 include revising the definition of youth as up to 30 years old, setting the age limit for youth organisation leaders or office bearers at 18 to 30 years old and limiting the term of youth leaders to four years. - Bernama