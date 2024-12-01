KDN detains 10 illegal foreign security guards

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry (KDN) has detained 10 foreign nationals suspected of working as security guards without valid work permits in an operation conducted at seven locations around the Klang Valley.

KDN Enforcement and Control Division secretary Nik Yusaimi Yussof, said the joint operation was carried out in collaboration with the Immigration Department last Wednesday through the Enforcement and Control Division.

“The individuals detained are from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal,” he said in a statement tonight adding that the operation also exposed four security guard companies involved in the violation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39(b) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, which pertains to the violation of pass or permit conditions and carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or both.

Meanwhile, Nik Yusaimi said only Malaysian citizens who have passed security screenings and Nepali citizens with valid work permits as security guards are allowed to work in this country.

He advised security service companies to improve the quality of their security services and comply with the regulations set forth in the Private Agencies Act 1971.

“As such, those seeking security guard services from security companies need to ensure that the company is registered with KDN,“ he said.

He urged the public to cooperate by providing information related to illegal security guards through the hotline at 03-80008000/88893145, via email at aduanpk@moha.gov.my, or on the website www.moha.gov.my.–Bernama