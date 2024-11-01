Kedah MB gives statement at Putrajaya MACC over KFA case

PUTRAJAYA: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today for about three hours believed to assist investigation over allegations of corruption relating to Kedah Football Association (KFA).

Muhammad Sanusi was seen leaving the MACC headquarters at about 11.37 am after arriving at 8.30am, but managed to evade the media waiting outside the premises.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted by Bernama confirmed that MACC took Muhammad Sanusi’s statement today.

On Tuesday, the MACC confirmed that it would summon Muhammad Sanusi to seek an explanation regarding the alleged corruption of more than RM6 million linked to KFA.

The media previously reported that the investigation was carried out after the MACC received a report from a contractor who was promised a project in Kedah if they channeled funds into the account of the state’s football association.

On Jan 5, the media reported that the MACC had obtained a three-day remand order against four individuals aged between 40 and 60 years old, including KFA chief executive officer, to assist in the investigation into the case of soliciting and accepting bribes of more than RM6 million in 2020.–Bernama