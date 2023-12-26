Kedah Paddy Museum: A favourite spot during school holiday

ALOR SETAR: The Paddy Museum at the foot of Gunung Keriang here is a popular destination for visitors in Kedah during this school holiday.

Surrounded by paddy fields, the museum not only offers captivating views but also serves as an ideal location for the public to learn about the cultivation and harvesting of rice.

A visitor, Rahmat Rawi, 44, from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, said this was his first time bringing his wife and four children to the museum despite having been on several vacations to Kedah, the rice bowl of the country.

“I’ve long planned to bring my children here because they have no idea how rice is grown. So, this visit was an eye-opener for my kids, who were raised in urban areas.

“I’m also excited because I didn’t expect there would be so much to see and learn at this Paddy Museum. Everything is interesting and the children don’t get bored easily,” he told Bernama here today.

Mohamad Hidzir Omar, 43, from Tokai, Pendang, said he decided to bring his four children, aged four to 14, to visit the museum to provide exposure and help them learn more about paddy.

“This museum has an interesting landscape and is an iconic place to learn about the origin of rice. Sadly, the current generation lacks exposure to this matter. While many choose to vacation abroad during school holidays, I find it unnecessary because, in Kedah, there are many historical sites that we can explore.

“The ticket prices at RM5 for adults and RM2 for children are also very reasonable. For those who haven’t been to the Paddy Museum, it’s worth visiting to discover new things,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah Museum Board director Suhaidi Shukri said the number of visitors to the Paddy Museum has increased significantly during this school break, adding that many activities have been scheduled throughout the museum’s operational hours from 9 am to 5 pm.

“There are rural entrepreneur stalls selling various local delicacies, indirectly boosting the local economy.

“We also organise lucky draws for visitors, giving them the chance to take home hampers specially prepared by the museum,” he said.

According to Suhaidi, apart from the Paddy Museum, the State Museum in the city centre has also become a focal point during this school holiday. -Bernama