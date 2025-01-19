IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 667 kilogrammes (kg) of bottled cooking oil suspected of being sold above the controlled price at a mini market in Teluk Intan yesterday.

Perak KPDN director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the 2.30 pm raid was carried out based on a public tip-off.

“During the inspection, we discovered that the premises owner had sold 126 units of 5kg bottled cooking oil and 37 units of 1kg bottled cooking oil above the government-set limit.

“The prices for Saji brand 1kg and 5kg cooking oil were RM7.40 and RM31, respectively. The Seri Murni and Kuali brands of 5kg cooking oil were sold at RM31 and RM31.70, while the Buruh brand 1kg bottled cooking oil was sold at RM7.50,” he said in a statement today.

Kamalludin explained that these prices exceeded the maximum retail price set under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Price) Order 2023, which are RM6.90 for the 1kg bottle and RM30.90 for the 5kg bottle.

The case is being investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.