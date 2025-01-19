SEREMBAN: The Seremban City Council (MBS) sealed and disposed of 1,183 abandoned vehicles last year, said its Mayor Datuk Masri Razali.

He said most of the vehicles were disposed of after they were found to have been left abandoned for more than five years and complaints of them becoming an eye-sore.

Last year alone, the MBS received a total of 608 complaints of abandoned vehicles in residential areas and public places, he said.

He advised vehicle owners against abandoning their vehicles in public places as action could be taken against them under the Street, Drain and Building Act 1974, where vehicles that are not claimed would be disposed of as scrap.

Under the Road Transport Act 1987, vehicles that are still in good condition but left in public places can also also confiscated to ensure a clean, safe and orderly environment, he said.

Those with complaints or suggestions for MBS can do so through mbseremban.spab.gov.my or the Aplikasi Respon Rakyat, which can be downloaded for free, or call 06-7654444.