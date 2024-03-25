Kedah police intensify border operation during Ramadan and Aidilfitri

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Police will step up operations and enforcement at the country’s entry points including land and sea routes to curb any cross-border criminal activities throughout Ramadan and the festive season.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said he did not rule out the possibility that criminals would take the opportunity to carry out smuggling of goods such as firecrackers, diesel oil and petrol during the period.

“To ensure that the operation and enforcement can be carried out smoothly, a meeting with the district police chiefs and other agencies and departments will be held to discuss problems and urgents matters.

“The emphasis is on the leakage of subsidised goods, especially diesel oil and petrol. Besides, there will also be parties taking the opportunity to smuggle in immigrants, so the Kedah police will always be ready to ensure curb such activity,“ he said.

Earlier, he attended the 217th Police Day Celebration at the Kedah State Level at the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) here, which was also attended by Kedah deputy police chief Adzli Abu Shah.

Meanwhile, when asked about the development on the discovery of a man’s body in a oil palm plantation in Bukit Karung, Semeling in Merbok last Friday, Fisol said the victim has been identified.

“He is a local man in his 60s and is a disabled person (PWD). For now, this case is classified as sudden death (SDR) because we see no elements of crime, however the investigation is still ongoing,“ he said.

Last Friday, the body of an unidentified man with more than 90 per cent burnt was found by an orchard farmer at about 11am while chasing away monkeys in the area.