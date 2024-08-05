Kelantan bus firm wants MOT to consider approving more mini buses

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan stage bus company, E-Mutiara Berhad (E-Mutiara) is requesting the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to consider adding more Mutiara Rentas Desa (MRD) mini buses which is fast gaining popularity among the people in Kelantan.

Its chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail said this followed the good response from commuters in the state.

He said the additional buses also need to get cooperation of the state government including the provision of infrastructure.

“Recently, there was a visit by APAD (Land Public Transport Agency) and the Menteri Besar of Kelantan (Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud) who also discussed the matter.

“Before deciding to increase MRD buses, the state government was requested to provide the desired infrastructure, such as bus stations and stops on each route,“ he told reporters after the E-Mutiara Berhad Aidilfitri celebration here today.

Che Ibrahim said that currently, there are no bus stations and stops but the state government has acted through the exco meeting as well as giving instructions to the local authorities for the provision of the facilities.

“So far, a total of 27 MRD minibuses are operating along 13 routes throughout Kelantan and there are plans to add 14 more new mini buses with routes in every district in Kelantan including Kampung Raja, Besut, Terengganu,“ he said.

Previously, the media reported that the MRD mini bus was introduced in Kelantan which was operated under E-Mutiara since February 2022 had attracted more than 60,000 passengers after operating for about six months.