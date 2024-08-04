Kelantan Immigration nabs three foreigners for selling firecrackers

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Immigration Department arrested three foreigners for selling fireworks and firecrackers in Kota Bharu yesterday.

Its director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said the suspects, two Bangladeshi men and a Thai woman aged between 30 and 40, were nabbed during the Ops Jaja under Regulation 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 for breaching permit or pass conditions.

They have been sent to the Tanah Merah Immigration Depot for further action.

“The public is advised to provide information on illegal immigrants or any illegal activities of foreigners.

“There will be no compromise and firm action will be taken against anyone protecting, facilitating and collaborating with immigrants,” he said in a statement today.