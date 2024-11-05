Melaka to host Malaysia Bike Week in June - Ab Rauf

MELAKA: Melaka will host Malaysia Bike Week which will be held at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) for three days, starting June 14.

Chief Minister Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh said the event, which will be held in collaboration with the Superbikers Association of Malaysia, is expected to bring together thousands of enthusiasts and owners of motorcycles of various categories, including high-powered ones.

He said that the Malaysia Bike Week is also expected to showcase selected assets, including motorcycles belonging to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

“Malaysia Bike Week is a prestigious event, which will attract motorcycle owners and enthusiasts, from home and abroad, to see the various types of motorcycles up close.

“Various interesting activities will also be held throughout the three-day festival, including a lucky draw, offering the main prize of a Proton X70 car,” he told reporters, after officiating the Melaka International Motorfest and Scooterfest at the Melaka International Motor Circuit, here, today.

Ab Rauf said Malaysia Bike Week will be one of the large-scale programmes to attract tourists, in conjunction with the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM 2024).

Earlier, he said that the two-day Melaka International Motorfest and Scooterfest, starting today, is expected to bring together more than 10,000 local motorcycle owners and enthusiasts, from inside and outside Melaka, as well as from abroad, such as Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

He added that it will be one of the annual events in Melaka, which will not only attract tourists but also provide a platform for two-wheeler owners and enthusiasts, especially youths.