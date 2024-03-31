Kelantan police call up teacher, student over pedophilia case at MRSM

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan police have called up several witnesses, including a student and teacher, to facilitate investigations into claims that a teacher at the Tumpat MARA junior science college (MRSM) was engaged in pedophilia.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said they received a report from student who allegedly was the victim in the case.

“Police have looked at all the contents on their phone, including phone and Whatsapp conversations and feel that there’s a need to conduct an investigation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 500 of the Penal Code.

“The police will uncover the truth so that a just and transparent investigation can be conducted,” he told reporters at the Ramadan Perdana Iftar event in conjunction with the 217th Police Day at the Kelantan police contingent headquarters here today.

He also asked the public not to speculate on the matter as investigations were ongoing, and urged those with information to cooperate with police by either showing up at a police station, or to contact them if they wished to remain anonymous.