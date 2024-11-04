Kelantan police detain four men in ‘battle of fireworks’

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Police detained four men engaged in a ‘battle of fireworks’ in two groups in the vicinity of Lembah Sireh here, at around 3am yesterday.

The Kota Bharu District police chief, ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud, stated that the men, aged between 22 and 27, were setting off fireworks near the Lotus Supermarket and on the Sultan Yahya Petra Bridge, causing a loud commotion and disturbing the public peace.

“We received a MERS 999 call regarding the incident. However, no casualties or property damage were reported.

“The detainees were released after their statements were taken. They were issued strong warnings to refrain from such behaviour,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi cautioned that playing with fireworks to disturb the peace or endanger the public is an offence punishable under Section 13 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955.

“Moreover, individuals who intentionally cause explosions or possess explosive materials with the intent to endanger lives or property can be prosecuted under Section 7 of the Explosives Act 1957 (Act 207) and face imprisonment of up to seven years or a fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction,“ he said.