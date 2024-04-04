Kelantan police detain two unlicensed money lenders under Op Vulture

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police detained two local men, believed to be unlicensed money lenders, under Op Vulture in Kota Bharu, last Tuesday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said the two suspects were detained at separate locations - one in front of a Chinese school in Jalan Kelocor and another at Jalan Long Yunus Tanjung Chat, here between 10 am and 4 pm.

Muhamad Zaki said in the first incident, a Commercial Crime Investigation team stopped a suspicious looking Proton Wira car driven by a 39-year-old man in front of the school.

During interrogation, police seized a handphone (Huawei Mate 30 Pro) and a Maxis sim card, believed to have been used for the illegal money lending activities.

Following the first arrest, police detained a second suspect, aged 28, and seized a Nissan Sentra car (black) at Jalan Long Yunus Tanjung Chat, plus a handphone and Maxis sim card.

Muhamad Zaki added that initial investigations revealed that both suspects were involved in unlicensed money lending since 2019 and were operating in Kota Bharu and Pasir Mas.

He also advised members of the public to avoid seeking the services of unlicensed money lenders.