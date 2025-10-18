Flash flood hits Kampung Tun Sardon in Penang after heavy rain

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Heavy rain last night caused Sungai Kulim to overflow, resulting in a flash flood at Kampung Tun Sardon near Masjid Jamek Ara Kuda in Kubang Semang.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis confirmed his department received an emergency call at 11.01 pm, prompting immediate deployment to the location.

The fire brigade determined the flood was caused by Sungai Kulim’s overflow from heavy rainfall, with water levels rising to approximately one metre.

No residents required evacuation as firemen continuously monitored the location to ensure safety and control.

The operations commander concluded the operation at 1.54 am after water receded and the situation was confirmed safe and under control. – Bernama