Sustenance from potted bounty

PETALING JAYA: In the quiet lanes of Bukit Beruntung, rows of plants stretch towards the sun – maha vilvam (Aegle marmelos), tulsi (holy basil) , ajwain and curry leaves swaying gently in the morning breeze.

What began as a few pots behind his home has blossomed into a thriving nursery that now sustains Yayasan Seribu Harapan Malaysia (YSHM), the charity Dr M. Muneeswaran founded 15 years ago.

“I used to cater food to support the home. But after (a medical procedure), the doctor advised me to stop. That’s when I started a nursery.”

Today, the garden he built feeds not only the body but the soul. It pays the bills, keeps 38 children clothed and schooled, and teaches them the value of patience and care.

“We grow many of the plants ourselves, and I teach the children how to look after them,” he said, adding that the home now cultivates more than 50 types of herbal and medicinal plants.

“These herbs are not just for sale, they also help with our health.”

Customers drop by daily to buy plants, while Muneeswaran travels around Malaysia every week to sell them.

“That’s how we keep the home running,” he said.

But behind the flourishing garden lies a story of heartbreak, one that began with the loss of his son.

“I started this home because of my son. He passed away and in his memory, I started what was then called Saravanan Caring Home.

“Later, the government officially registered it as Yayasan Seribu Harapan Malaysia.”

From that grief, grew compassion.

What began as a father’s tribute has become a haven for abandoned, orphaned and underprivileged children – a home built on discipline, education and unconditional love.

The youngest resident at the shelter is just three years old, while the oldest is 71.

“Today, we have about 38 children under our care, and more than 200 have completed their studies and moved on,” Muneeswaran said, adding that education remains the heartbeat of the home.

“Some have earned certificates, diplomas and even degrees. Some of our children have graduated from Sunway University, MSU and government universities and polytechnics.

“So far, 40 have graduated. Some are now teachers, accountants and engineers.”

As Deepavali approaches, the home is buzzing with excitement.

The children are busy cleaning, painting and preparing murukku and sweets for the festival.

“Yesterday, we took them shopping for new clothes. I like to take them shopping myself so they can choose what they like,” he said, adding that he spends about RM7,000 on Deepavali clothes and accessories.

“I just want to give them the best. Deepavali comes only once a year, they deserve to feel special.

Every year, we follow full Hindu traditions – starting at 6am with an oil bath, followed by prayers, breakfast and fireworks at night,” he said.

Sponsors provide food during the three-day celebration so the kitchen can close and everyone can enjoy the festivities together.

Now 60, Muneeswaran dreams of building a permanent home for the residents.

“By 65, I hope to build a single-storey home for elderly men, elderly women and children,” he said.

To fund that dream, he turns again to his plants and to the kindness of Malaysians.

“If 100,000 people buy one plant for RM30, we can raise RM3 million.

“I believe when you do good, God helps you. There are so many kind-hearted Malaysians and with their help, we can make it happen.”

Individuals keen to render assistance to Yayasan Seribu Harapan Malaysia may do so via inquiries to yshm.org@gmail.com.