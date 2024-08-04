Kelantan police have identified author behind pedophilia claims posted on social media

KOTA BHARU: The police have identified the author of several social media posts regarding alleged pedophilia by a teacher in Tumpat, Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said.

He added that the police were still investigating, especially to identify who the uploaded video originated from.

“The author only wrote and they never made an official police report but we are still investigating the matter,” he told reporters after launching the Op Selamat 22/2024 traffic safety campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Binjai here today, adding that they were looking into the background of the case as it involved a teacher’s career, and whether it was an accusation or otherwise.

In a separate development, he shared that the police have completed an investigation into a case of a woman who allegedly killed a man at Dataran Lemang Manek Urai, Kuala Krai on April 3.

“We are solving the case and have sent information to the prosecutor and it takes into consideration the angle of self-defence, as the victim was found date in a place where they weren’t killed, so there’s the possibility of other things happening after the stabbing,” he said.