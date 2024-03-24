Kelantan police tightens border control as Sungai Golok starts to recede

KOTA BHARU: Police are tightening control at the Malaysia-Thailand border, especially in areas around Sungai Golok, which has started to recede due to the hot weather in the past few days.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said security control will continue to be intensified by the General Operations Force.

He said that individuals attempting to cross the border in the shallow river water illegally would face strict action.

“I think Sungai Golok is drying up, so if anyone tries to enter the border illegally we will take action because it is wrong from the legal point of view.

“If you want to enter the border area, you must have a valid permit either by car or motorcycle,“ he said in a press conference at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters (IPK), here, today.

He told reporters when asked to comment on the level of security control at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Sungai Golok following the river’s falling water level which started to retreat due to hot weather.

Earlier, the media reported that the water level of Sungai Golok had started to dry up due to a drought in several areas such as Kampung Chabang Tiga Bagus and Lubok Gong in Pasir Mas, here.

On another matter, Muhamad Zaki also said Kelantan police had approved 159 out of 267 applications for permit to sell fireworks in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitiri so far.

He said the remaining applications are being studied and will be completed soon.

“Police will not compromise on arresting individuals involved with the illegal sale of firecrackers and fireworks,” he warned.

Earlier, Kelantan Special Branch acting chief (KCK) ACP Nor Azmi Che Musa handed over his duties to SAC Ahmad Norisham Maarus who was appointed as the new Kelantan KCK.

Following this, Kelantan Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) acting head Supt Mohamad Hamizi Abdullah handed over duties to the Kelantan JPJKK deputy head who was appointed as the new Kelantan JPJKK chief.

The two appointments came into force today and were witnessed by Muhamad Zaki at Kelantan IPK.