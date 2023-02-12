Kemaman by-election a pilot test for new system - EC

CHUKAI: A new digital system is being implemented by the Election Commission (EC) in the Kemaman by-election as a pilot test to improve the electoral system in the country.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said the system is intended to facilitate EC officers in handling the election process, as well as, would speed up the announcement of the election results.

“We will tell you more about the system later. It is the first time it (the system) is used, so, we see how it goes...with the new system, Insya Allah, we will know the results earlier,“ he told the media after observing the voting process at the centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Geliga here today.

On the turnout of voters, Abdul Ghani said it increased by about per cent every hour, with a total turnout of 35 per cent as of noon.

He advised electors in Kemaman who have yet to exercise their rights to do so early to avoid the rain later in the day as was the weather forecast.

He said all the voting centres would close at 6 pm today.–Bernama