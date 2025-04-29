Mustakim Mohamad appointed new TH Group Managing Director, CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has appointed its group executive finance director Mustakim Mohamad as the new group managing director and chief executive officer replacing Datuk Syed Hamadah Syed Othman.

In a statement, the Office of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) said that the appointment, effective May 6, was announced today by the Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“Deepest appreciation is also extended to Syed Hamadah, whose contract will end on May 5, 2025, after serving as TH’s group managing director and chief executive officer for two years,“ according to the statement.

The statement noted that Mustakim’s appointment is in line with TH’s philosophy of driving excellence in all aspects for the benefit of its depositors, including navigating the challenges of operating amid global market uncertainties and rising third-party service costs such as airfare, accommodation, and medical expenses.

It added that appointing credible leaders is crucial because TH is an agency entrusted with a huge responsibility.

“Mustakim’s appointment is based on his experience and capability to realise TH’s vision at the next level,“ the statement added.

Mustakim, who holds a Master’s degree in Finance from RMIT University in Australia and is an Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) fellow, has served nearly 20 years at TH across various sectors, including finance, investment, deposit, and operations services, as well as information technology and security.

The statement also noted that the new leadership would prioritise a proactive and innovative approach to ensure TH remains a sustainable Islamic institution in the long term, adding that the leadership transition reflects the institution’s strength in nurturing internal talent.

“Mustakim has served nearly two decades at TH and is trusted to shoulder this responsibility in line with TH’s continued efforts to drive excellence in all aspects for the benefit of its depositors.

“The Board of Directors extends their appreciation to Syed Hamadah for his dedication and contributions during his two years as the group managing director and chief executive officer of TH,“ read the statement.