PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Government remains steadfast in its commitment to implement wide-ranging governance reforms to restore public trust and enhance integrity across all levels of administration, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said.

In delivering his keynote address at the Southeast Asia Anti-Corruption Conference here, he said these reforms encompass greater transparency and accountability in public sector administration, public finance management, procurement, corporate governance, and law enforcement, as well as the advancement of legal reforms.

“Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2024 paints a sobering picture, with over two-thirds of the 180 countries surveyed scoring below 50 per cent. This raises a fundamental question: Are countries truly embracing good governance practices to eliminate corruption?” he said.

While Malaysia ranked second among ASEAN nations behind Singapore, Shamsul Azri acknowledged that more must be done.

“There is a need for a solid, robust and dynamic policy framework that prioritises good governance. We must strengthen collaboration among ministries and agencies to drive productivity growth and improve national competitiveness,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, on today’s conference, Shamsul Azri viewed it as a strategic platform for Malaysia, not only showcase its ongoing reforms such as the strengthening of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP), and the empowerment of integrity units in both public and private sectors, but also to engage with regional counterparts to learn and lead.

“This is a valuable opportunity to learn from regional best practices, from collective action models to emerging technologies in corruption detection and asset recovery,” he said.

At the same time, he said Malaysia also aims to contribute towards the formulation of a regional code of practice grounded in the Jakarta Principles, tailored specifically to the ASEAN context.

“We must collaborate to build integrity-centred ecosystems through education, youth engagement, and multi-stakeholder partnerships,” he said.

Addressing key stakeholders at the conference, Shamsul Azri paid tribute to the critical role played by various groups in the anti-corruption effort.

“To all anti-corruption agencies, you are the frontliners in this battle. To civil society and NGOs, you are the conscience of our nations. Your role in advocacy, monitoring and community engagement is vital. To the media, in an age of misinformation, ethical journalism is more crucial than ever.

“And to all of us, let us remember - integrity is not a slogan. It is a responsibility. A daily commitment. A legacy we must pass on to future generations,” he said, while urging the ASEAN nations to turn their collective strength into unified action.

Also present at today’s conference were Indonesia Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) chief commissioner Setyo Budianto and representatives from ?Austria, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Timor Leste, Mongolia, and Hong Kong.