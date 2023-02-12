Kidnap of Bangladeshi journalist: One policeman, three civilians charged

SERDANG: A policeman and three civilians suspected of kidnapping a Bangladeshi journalist were charged at the Kuala Selangor Magistrate’s Court on Nov 22.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said two of the accused civilians were locals while the other was a Bangladeshi national.

“Following that, police have made eight arrests and one of four accused is a policeman,“ he said.

The four suspects are being investigated under Section 342 of the Penal Code, he told reporters after the Go to Safety Point (GTSP) Refresh Session Programme at Petronas Solaris, here today.

On Nov 7, a Bangladeshi journalist alleged he was kidnapped and tortured for three days by some local men who claimed to be policemen in a house in Klang, Selangor.

The man in his 30s, who declined to be identified, said that during that period, he was beaten, caned, hit in the stomach and slashed on the hand by the group of men who demanded RM1.9 million from him, if he wanted to be released.

Regarding the development of a brawl at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium on Nov 25, he said nine suspects were charged in the Petaling Jaya Court today while the rest were released on police bail.

“On Sunday (Nov 26), the police detained 23 individuals and we are tracking two more wanted suspects,“ he said.

Earlier, Hussein in his speech at the event said GTSP is a government initiative so that people can get early help in emergency situations.

“Petrol stations are strategic places where the public can go at any time and most of them are open 24 hours,“ he said.

He said the role and responsibility of the GTSP gas station operator or owner is to provide a resting place for victims, calm them down and provide early treatment (in the event of an accident).–Bernama