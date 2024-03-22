King donates 25,000 bags of rice to Kuala Lumpur asnaf

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia donated 25,000 bags of rice, weighing 10 kilogrammes each, to the hardcore poor, the poor, and converts in Kuala Lumpur throughout the month of Ramadan.

Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini said the personal contribution was a heartfelt gesture from Sultan Ibrahim, who is concerned about the plight of the less fortunate, especially in Kuala Lumpur, given the current economic situation and rising prices of goods.

Azuan Effendy said His Majesty always expressed hope and desire to help the needy as much as possible, and more such programmes would be carried out in the future.

“Although the donation may seem small, I believe it means a lot to those who are struggling. So, this essential food donation can at least help, particularly during this Ramadan and the upcoming Aidilfitri,“ he told reporters after handing over the donation at the Saidina Hamzah Mosque in Kampung Batu Muda here today.

Also present were Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) deputy chief executive officer (Management) Mohd Fauzi Abidin, and Saidina Hamzah Mosque chairman Zulkarnain Umar.

Istana Negara, in collaboration with MAIWP and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI), has selected 10 mosques in Kuala Lumpur for the distribution of rice to the asnaf, with each mosque receiving 2,500 bags of rice.

A recipient, Nor Azila Sahbari, 32, expressed gratitude for being selected to receive the assistance, which she described as timely.

“I am the sole breadwinner in my family after my husband fell ill two years ago. I am extremely grateful, it feels like a burden has been lifted,” said the mother of seven.

For Sarimah Nordin, 65, the contribution shows His Majesty’s concern towards the people. -Bernama