King graces National Unity Ministry's Aidilfitri gathering

PUTRAJAYA: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today graced the National Unity Ministry’s (KPN) ‘Majlis Sulaman Kasih Aidifitri’ here.

According to a KPN statement, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and several ministers also attended the Aidifitri gathering.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Finance Minister II Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali were also present.

Themed ‘Unity Through Festivities’, the event was held as a platform for the staff of KPN and its departments and agencies to gather with the spirit of unity in a harmonious atmosphere to celebrate Aidilfitri.

His Majesty and the Prime Minister spent about an hour at the gathering, which was held from noon to 2.30 pm.