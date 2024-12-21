Christmas: Toll-free travel for class 1 vehicles on Dec 23, 24

KUALA LUMPUR: Highway users nationwide will enjoy toll-free travel on Dec 23 and 24 in conjunction with the Christmas celebration.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the toll-free period will commence at 12.01 am on Dec 23 (Monday) and end at 11.59 pm on Dec 24 (Tuesday).

However, he said that the toll exemption is only applicable to Class 1 vehicles (private vehicles) at all toll plazas except for those at the national borders, namely the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Toll and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza, Johor.

“This initiative is in line with the ‘MADANI di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni’ aspiration in conjunction with the Christmas celebration 2024.

“The financial implications borne by the government are estimated at RM38 million,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta also advised highway users to take advantage of this toll waiver to better plan their journeys and to abide by the issued travel time advisory (TTA).

“Motorists are advised to maintain their health and stay alert for a safer driving experience, ensure their vehicles and tyres are in good condition, and have enough balance on their Touch ‘n Go cards and eWallets.

“All road users are reminded to comply with signage and information displayed on the Variable Message System (VMS). Motorcyclists are also advised to exercise caution, particularly during periods of high traffic on highways,” he said.

He added that highway users can get the latest traffic information from Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) Facebook, X @LLMtrafik or TikTok @llmtrafik.

“They can also contact the LLM Traffic Management Centre at 1-800-88-7752 for the latest traffic updates or assistance.

“To access live traffic conditions through CCTV displays on all highways, users can visit the LLM website at https://www.llm.gov.my. Additionally, traffic updates are also available via the LLM Info Trafik WhatsApp channel,” he said.