King, Queen express appreciation to Istana Negara staff

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed their gratitude to all Istana Negara personnel for their excellent service throughout the five years of His Majesty’s reign.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s official Facebook today, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah expressed their appreciation during the ‘Malam 1000 Kenangan’ programme at Istana Negara held on Friday (Jan 26).

Their Majesties’ children were also in attendance.

The programme, organised by the palace staff led by Istana Negara’s Grand Chamberlain (Datuk Paduka Maharaja Lela) Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, was a special gift for Their Majesties, in conjunction with the end of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

At the ceremony, the royal couple reminisced the sweet memories created throughout the five years at the national palace and performed four songs.

The staff members also took the opportunity to showcase their talents through various performances, including sketches, singing, and dancing.

At the end of the programme, Their Majesties were presented with a special video screening and a flash mob performance by the palace employees who also sang the patriotic song ‘Setia’. - Bernama