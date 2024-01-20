King, Queen grace Royal Tea Reception

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced a Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara here today ahead of the completion of His Majesty’s reign as the head of state.

Also gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The event, which began at 3 pm, was attended by 2,500 guests, including Cabinet ministers, members of parliament and heads of foreign missions.

Among the distinguished guests present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

Also in attendance were former prime ministers Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Guests were entertained by a musical orchestral performance by Yayasan Saad College from Melaka.

The royal couple also spent almost an hour mingling and taking photos with guests at the event.

Other events scheduled to take place in conjunction with the completion of His Majesty’’s reign include the State Banquet on Saturday (Jan 27).

Al-Sultan Abdullah will complete his term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30, and the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will begin his reign as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective Jan 31.–Bernama