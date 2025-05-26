Sheikh Tamim, Sayyid Asaad land in KL for ASEAN-GCC Summit

SEPANG: Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, arrived here today to attend the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The special aircraft carrying Sheikh Tamim landed at Bunga Raya Complex at 9.52 pm, where he was greeted by Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs of Oman, Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik al Said, arrived with his delegation at 7.50 pm.

They were welcomed by Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Oman’s ambassador to Malaysia Sheikh Al-Abbas Ibrahim Hamed Al Harthi.

Sayyid Asaad is leading the Omani delegation on behalf of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

Upon arrival, both leaders inspected a guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Capt Muhammad Firdaus Mat Hayin.

Qatar and Oman were members of the GCC, which also included Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The ASEAN-GCC Summit, first held in 2023 in Riyadh, serves as a platform to enhance cooperation between Southeast Asia and the Gulf region.

The 46th ASEAN Summit began at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today, while the 2nd ASEAN-GCC Summit and the inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Summit will take place at the same venue tomorrow.

This marks Malaysia’s fifth time chairing ASEAN, following its previous terms in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.