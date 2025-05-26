KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hosted a gala dinner tonight in conjunction with the 46th ASEAN Summit, the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, celebrating unity, diplomacy and the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Held at Exhibition Halls 4 and 5 of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the event saw the arrival of guests and delegates from 8 pm, followed by a video presentation highlighting Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025.

Among the leaders present were those from ASEAN countries, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, and the Chinese Premier, Li Qiang.

A ceremonial welcome was rendered by the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO), with 60 musicians performing a 25-minute instrumental ensemble as dignitaries arrived in succession.

The procession of dignitaries entered the grand hall to the accompaniment of the MPO and a 60-member cultural troupe, symbolising the spirit of regional solidarity.

The evening opened with a stirring opening performance titled Ardi Bertuah by the PERMATA Seni Choir, featuring a medley of Malaysian traditional songs such as Ulik Mayang and Jambatan Tamparuli, performed in traditional songket costumes, followed by welcoming remarks from the master of ceremonies, Terrence Dass.

Dinner was served alongside a vibrant cultural showcase, beginning with a medley of ASEAN songs performed by Bob Yusof, Asmidar and Yasmin Aziz, with orchestral support.

Among the songs performed were Sabai Sabai and Oh Oh Timor, which captivated the audience and drew delighted reactions, including smiles and thumbs up from the Prime Ministers of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao.

Celebrated Malaysian icon Datuk Zainal Abidin then took the stage with his iconic hit Hijau, accompanied by a cultural troupe, followed by Ikhlas Tapi Jauh.

The artistic segment continued with Wira Perwara, a powerful cultural performance featuring MPO and the PERMATA Seni Tari troupe.

Award-winning singer Shila Amzah followed with Wau Bulan and Zheng Fu, accompanied by cultural groups Mind’ance and MPO.

In his welcoming speech, Anwar expressed his gratitude in multiple languages spoken across ASEAN, GCC and China, which was reflected in an LED display showcasing the word ‘Thank You’ in all corresponding languages.

A lively “Colours of Borneo” dance performance followed, before songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza mesmerised the audience with three numbers -- Ya Maulai, Kun Anta with the PERMATA Seni Choir, and the ASEAN Theme Song.

The evening concluded with a medley of Heal the World and Fight Song, performed by MPO and the PERMATA Seni Choir, as guests exited the hall waving ASEAN, GCC and China flags -- marking a symbolic end to a night of friendship, diplomacy and unity.