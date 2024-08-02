$!Kings Park donates land to home for mentally challenged children

The event held in King’s Park saw the presence of Dato’ Haji Zainal Abidin Bin Haji Sakom, chairman, Datin Dr Hjh Hartini Osman, advisor and Zulhairy Bin Jalaluddin, director from Yayasan Basmi Kemiskinan, Dr Tiew Chew Ming, founder and president of PKKII and Darren Yang, managing director of Cornell Academy. They were welcomed by Hendric Lim, director and Sean Chen, executive vice president of King’s Park.

Under King’s Park ESG commitment, the developer announced at the weekend that it is donating a 7.75-acre land in Bentong to Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Istimewa Insan (PKKII) – a home for mentally challenged children based in Kuchai Lama.

GENTING HIGHLANDS: Renowned as the emerging central business district in Genting Highlands, King’s Park distinguishes itself not merely a developer but as the visionary force behind a monumental RM10 billion project, including the forthcoming Hard Rock Hotel Genting Highlands and the Accor Group’s Swissotel Genting Highlands.

In his address, Lim emphasized King’s Park’s commitment to the community betterment, especially for the vulnerable.

“We are not just giving a land; we are giving these wonderful children a new beginning, a place they can play, learn and thrive,” he said.

“To construct the new PKKII home, we are launching a fundraising initiative named the ‘Happy Nest Building Donation’.

We are collaborating with Yayasan Basmi Kemiskinan (YBK) to raise RM15 million, offering donors the added incentive of tax exemption.

“We invite generous member from the public or organisations to come forward to help.’

PKKII is a non-profit organisation that shelters children with brain injuries. The home, located in Happy Garden, Kuchai Lama, relies on public funds for daily operations, catering to over 70 youths and children.

The home’s monthly expenses exceed RM40,000 and it conducts fundraising such as charity sales and dinners to keep the home operational.

The occasion also took the opportunity to include King’s Park formalising an MOU with YBK, committing to sponsor 1000 of their youth for an educational and skill development journey at King’s Park through the Cornell Academy programme.

For more information on Happy Nest Building Donation please contact Yayasan Basmi Kemiskinan at 03-7875 0036, Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Istimewa Insan at www.braininjurychild.org or call 03-7982 4502, Cornell Academy, please visit www.cornellacademy.org or write to info@cornellacademy.org and King’s Park at www.kings park.com.my or call +601162216168.