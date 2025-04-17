Top US, Indonesian diplomats discuss tariffs, defense in meeting

U.S. SECRETARY of State Marco Rubio discussed tariffs and ways to deepen defense and security cooperation with Indonesia in a meeting with the Indonesian foreign minister on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said.

Rubio and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono “discussed ways to deepen defense and security cooperation, including efforts to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law,“ the State Department said in a statement.

The top diplomats also discussed U.S. reciprocal tariffs on Indonesia, and Rubio “welcomed Indonesia’s efforts to introduce economic reforms toward a fair and balanced trade relationship,“ the department added.