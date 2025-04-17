Spotlight on Thai Excellence

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - From Bangkok’s iconic shopping districts to bold strides in sustainability and social change, Thailand continues to lead with heart, ambition and purpose. As Thai companies align with the nation’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model, the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 opens Wave 2 nominations - inviting businesses and leaders to share their stories of innovation and impact.

Khun Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group, receives the 2024 ACES Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Thailand has steadily built its reputation as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic contributors to responsible business. With 54 ACES Awards secured to date, Thai winners reflect not just corporate performance, but purpose in action. A standout from 2024 was Khun Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group, named Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. Her leadership reshaped Thailand’s retail landscape, elevating Bangkok’s global commercial profile while staying rooted in Thai identity.

Other top honourees include Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Public Company Limited, which added its sixth ACES title in 2024: Top Community-Centric Companies in Asia. Its CEO, Sally O’Hara, was also recognised as one of Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives, highlighting the strength of Thai leadership in the region.

“Thailand’s business community is evolving with depth and direction,” said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group. “What we see in Thai leadership is not just business acumen, it’s responsibility, vision and heart.”

The ACES Awards 2025 will take place 27–28 November, shortly after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro - a timely convergence for sustainability leaders. The hosting venue - Bali, Taiwan or Malaysia will be announced in June.

Nominations are open under three categories: Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership and Corporate Sustainability.

Wave 2 closes April 30, with Wave 3 open through June.

Whether a legacy name or rising star, Thai companies are encouraged to apply at www.acesawards.com.

