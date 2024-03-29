KJ takes to social media after PADU registration hitch

PETALING JAYA: The Central Database Hub (PADU) has seen a sharp rise in registrations over the last week, especially with the looming deadline on March 31.

But for former minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, his PADU registration did not go as smoothly.

The Keluar Sekejap podcast host took to his Instagram yesterday (March 28) to post up a screenshot of a popup warning stating that his account had already existed in the system.

“So, finally got around to register for PADU today. I was just about to register, but it fell through. I have never registered before!” captioned Khairy in his Instagram story.

ALSO READ: 8.79 million have registered for PADU so far, four days left to go

X user, @lamkanahraf retweeted about the matter informing netizens not to register PADU using another person’s identification card numbers.

“That is impersonation and identity theft. The mastermind behind Khairy’s fake registration has already been identified. It’s easy to track. To the person, good luck,” he added.

Khairy later updated that the issue has since been rectified and PADU was able to reset his identification card login.

“Some guy registered by using my IC number. His identity has been doxxed online. Which I’m not sure is a good thing. Two wrongs don’t make a right.

“Right thing to do is to make a police report for identity theft, which I will do. Not dox and leak that guy’s info online. That invites more suspicion against PADU. Anyway, now I’ve registered and submitted e-KYC.”

READ MORE: Rafizi: PADU system meets international standards