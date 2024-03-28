PETALING JAYA: The Economy Ministry announced that 8.79 million Malaysians have so far updated their personal details in the Centralised Database Hub (PADU) system, with just four days left before the deadline.

On its Facebook post today, PADU stated that these updates are a significant portion of the 30.08 million individual records currently in the database, derived from various administrative data sources.

“Thank you to Malaysians who have updated the information in the PADU system,“ the posting read.

On a separate note, the ministry also stated that the National Digital Department, previously known as MAMPU, reassures the public about the robust security measures in place for PADU, despite an average of two million attempted breaches daily.

“The department collaborates with key national cybersecurity agencies, including the Office of the Chief Government Security Officer (CGSO), the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), the Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP), Communications Ministry and Digital Ministry to ensures the highest level of security and data privacy for all users,” the post

It also dismissed claims of successful intrusions into the PADU system as untrue and misleading and the public is urged to rely on authentic information directly from the Economy Ministry’s official social media pages or the PADU official site.

With the registration and information update deadline set for March 31, the ministry encourages individuals not to delay and to secure their spot in receiving potential government assistance and benefits.

ALSO READ: Officers having access to PADU data undergo vetting by CGSO