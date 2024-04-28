KKB by-election: PRM launches manifesto pledging six offers

HULU SELANGOR: Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) today launched its Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) by-election manifesto which contains six offers.

The six offers include establishing a herbal plant technology hub for the purpose of traditional practices; encourage KKB citizens to be involved in eco-tourism economic activities; ensure the infrastructure of public facilities, government buildings, police stations and drainage systems are in good and safe condition.

Also contained in the manifesto is to increase welfare allocations to the families of low-grade civil servants, women, the elderly, the disabled (PwD) and children.

PRM candidate Hafizah Zainuddin when contacted by Bernama said the by-election manifesto was launched at the 53rd PRM National Congress held at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) in Kuala Lumpur today.

ALSO READ: KKB by-election - PH candidate to launch manifesto next week

The KKB by-election campaign which entered its second day today saw a four-cornered battle involving former press secretary to the Minister of Housing and Local Government Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), acting head of Hulu Selangor Bersatu Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah and Nyau Ke Xin ( Independent).

It was held following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21 due to cancer.

The Election Commission set the voting day for the by-election on May 11 with early voting on May 7.

ALSO READ: KKB by-election: Don’t fall for slanderous tactics, Ramanan advises voters