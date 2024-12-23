KUALA LUMPUR: Travel agencies licensed as haj pilgrimage operators (PJH) by Tabung Haji (TH) are prohibited from promoting mujamalah or furada visas during the haj season.

TH Haj Department head Mohd Hisham Harun said haj operators must adhere to the conditions set to prevent fraud involving these visas.

“Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allocated 31,600 visas to Malaysia, which is a confirmed number. However, there is no certainty regarding the number or recipients of mujamalah or furada visas.

“Since these visas are uncertain, it is better for haj operators not to advertise them,” he told reporters after the pre-launch ceremony of the third Haj, Umrah and Tourism Carnival (KHUP 3), held here today.

Mohd Hisham explained that the mujamalah visa is issued by the Saudi Arabian government to organisations and individuals to perform pilgrimage and is not part of the country’s allocated quota.

He advised the public to exercise caution and avoid falling for advertisements or promotions claiming to offer mujamalah or furada visas.

“One of the reasons we do not allow PJH to promote these visas is because they are often misused. Some parties may falsely claim that their company has haj visas when, in fact, they do not,” he said.

He encouraged the public to report any advertisements or promotions of mujamalah or furada visas to TH.

“We will take action under the Tabung Haji Act 1995, where offenders can be fined or imprisoned,” he added.