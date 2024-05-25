KKDW aims to implement five Mobile Rural Community Centre programmes this year - Deputy Minister

JERANTUT: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) aims to implement five Mobile Rural Community Centre (PKD) programmes this year to enhance the well-being of rural residents.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said this was based on the positive response from local communities in porgrammes held in three locations last year, namely Grik, Perak; Nabawan, Sabah; and Kota Samarahan, Sarawak.

“Two of the five PKD Mobile programmes have already been conducted this year, in the Federal Territory of Labuan on March 9 and in Kuala Tahan, Pahang today. The remaining three PKD Mobile programmes are expected to be held in the Borneo Zone, the Central Zone, and the Southern Zone.

“The PKD Mobile programme is organised in areas without access to PKD services, allowing rural communities to interact directly and access existing PKD services or those located far from urban areas,“ she told reporters after officiating the programme in Kuala Tahan yesterday.

Rubiah said PKD Mobile was introduced as one of KKDW’s ‘quick wins’ programmes to extend existing PKD services, including government and private sector services, to selected rural areas in the form of mobile counters.

She said the programme also served as a platform to identify rural entrepreneurs with marketable products that could be sold online through the ministry’s platform - Desamall - thereby enhancing their socioeconomic status.

“The PKD Mobile programme is funded under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12), with a budget of RM4 million this year, in addition to various programmes planned for physical PKDs nationwide,“ she said.

She emphasised that PKDs were essential in helping improve the living standards and well-being of rural communities by providing training and activities for capacity building and entrepreneurial development.

Meanwhile, Rubiah said that there were currently 191 physical PKDs across the country, including in Sabah and Sarawak, with 20 located in Pahang alone, which showed the government’s efforts to enhance the living standards of the rural community.

“From 2021 up to April 30 this year, PKDs have successfully implemented 19,736 empowerment programmes, including courses, training, and community activities.

“A total of 565,531 individuals have participated in or benefited from these programmes, reflecting the strong response from the community,“ she said.