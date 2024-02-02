KL PodFest 2024 set to thrive with anticipated 3,500 attendees

PETALING JAYA: The two-day KL PodFest 2024 event, commencing tomorrow at the Petaling Jaya Performing Arts Centre (PJ PAC), is expected to be enlivened by 3,500 attendees.

Curator-in-chief and podcaster of Keluar Sekejap, Khairy Jamaluddin said the festival will feature over 30 live podcast shows, including from Singapore.

“Podcasts have become an increasingly popular medium, especially among the younger audience seeking information on current issues.

“Our aim is to establish a community for up-and-coming podcasts, work together to contribute to the industry’s growth, professionalise the field and create avenues for commercial opportunities,” he told a press conference today.

Khairy said the festival would serve as a platform to share experiences and expertise with those looking to venture into the field, introducing it to the public in a more profound manner.

The lineup features podcasts such as Tiber, Malam Seram, Financial Faiz, OKLETSGO, Mr Money TV, SneakerLAH, Mamak Sessions by Jinnyboy, The Amin Idris Show, TTYL, Head Over Heels by Maggy Wang, Balls Deep by The Takeaway, Table Talk by The Takeaway and Ajar.

Khairy said tickets for KL PodFest 2024 which went on sale on Dec 1, are already sold out. The prices varied, with a single-day pass at RM30, a weekend pass at RM50 and a special pass at RM60. -Bernama