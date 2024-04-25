KLIA shooting: Company manager charged with attempted murder of wife

SEPANG: A manager of a tour agency company pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to charges of attempting to murder his wife and causing injury to the woman’s bodyguard.

Hafizul Hawari, 38, entered the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah.

“(I) understand (the charges) and plead not guilty,” he said.

Hafizul was charged with attempting to murder his wife Farah Md Isa, 38, at the International Arrival Hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here at 1.09 am on April 14.

The charge, framed under Section 307 of the Penal Code carries a maximum of 20 years’ jail and a fine, and if resulting in injury, imprisonment for up to 20 years upon conviction.

The man was also accused of voluntarily causing grivevous hurt to bodyguard Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, using a pistol at the same time, date and location.

The charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Hafizul, clad in a black t-shirt and under tight police escort, arrived at the Sepang Court Complex at about 8.15 am.

--MORE