Prisons chief heads to Vienna for crime reduction meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Prisons commissioner-general Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Razak departed for Vienna, Austria, last night to attend the Open-Ended Intergovernmental Expert Group Meeting from April 1 to 4.

The Malaysian Prisons Department said in a statement that the meeting aims to develop an international model strategy for reducing repeat offences, focusing on crime prevention, offender management, and recidivism reduction.

He will represent the Home Ministry and the Prisons Department, providing valuable insights and constructive perspectives during the discussions.

“Abdul Aziz will also be celebrating Aidilfitri abroad. We pray for a smooth journey to and from his destination,“ the statement added.

Present to see him off at Kuala Lumpur International Airport was Prisons deputy commissioner Zulia Khamis @ Ahmad Kamil.