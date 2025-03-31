KUALA LUMPUR: Heads of state governments wished all Muslims throughout the country a happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri and invited the people to maintain and strengthen unity, friendship and harmony.

In SELANGOR, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari invited Muslims to continue all charitable deeds such as supporting the poor and orphans as well as the less fortunate in line with the success of fasting and Aidilfitri celebrations tomorrow.

He said the practice of moderation should be appreciated and displayed through behaviour and common sense so that the value of good morals can be inherited by children and subsequently produce a generation with noble and civilised character.

In MELAKA, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh hopes that the three-day public holiday in conjunction with Aidilfitri can be used by all Melaka residents in celebrating Syawal with their families, especially those returning from abroad.

“Not only that, let us celebrate the national MADANI Open House which will be held at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) on April 5, which will be attended by the Yang Dipertuan Negeri Melaka and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as the leadership of the MADANI government,“ he said.

In PAHANG, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who also wished Happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri, called on the community to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, friendship, and nurture the values of love and unity.

“For those returning to their hometowns, be careful on the roads and prioritise the safety of themselves and their families. I also call on us not to forget those in need as we celebrate this joyful occassion,“ he said.

In TERENGGANU, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar called on the people in the state to use the glorious space of Eid to visit each other to strengthen friendship, forgive each other and forget all disputes.

“Let us pay attention to the less fortunate, especially during this festive season including our brothers and sisters in the land of Palestine. May this Eid al-Fitr bring a million blessings and blessings to all of us. I also pray that Terengganu will continue to progress and succeed, and that its people will always be in prosperity and peace,“ he said.

In KEDAH, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor reminded Kedahans who are returning home for Aidilfitri celebrations from other parts of the country to maintain safety on the roads to avoid accidents during this festive season.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun through his Facebook advised the public to avoid wastage in conjunction with Aidilfitri, besides inviting the public to offer prayers for the souls of those who have passed on.

In PERLIS, Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli called on Muslims to celebrate this festival with gratitude and moderation.

In KELANTAN, Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud called on Muslims to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with gratitude and urged Muslims to continue to pray and channel aid to the Palestinians who continue to be oppressed by the Zionist regime.

Meanwhile, SARAWAK Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari called on Sarawakians from all walks of life to continue to maintain the spirit of tolerance and mutual respect for the sake of mutual progress.

He expressed gratitude that the people of Bumi Kenyalang were able to celebrate this glorious day in peace, harmony and cheerfulness and described the existence of a harmonious atmosphere as the result of the joint efforts of all the people of the state.