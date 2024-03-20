Kogopon LRA: Work to repair burst main water pipe ongoing - Armizan

PAPAR: The main pipe, measuring 121.92 centimetres and with a length of five kilometres, that supplies raw water to the Kogopon Water Treatment Plant (LRA) burst and repair work is being carried out since yesterday morning.

Papar member of parliament Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the damage and repair work has caused almost all of Papar to experience water supply disruptions today, and water tankers have been mobilised to provide water to the affected areas.

He said it is believed that the pipe burst because of too much reliance on the Kogopon LRA for water supply as the Limbahau Emergency Water Supply Scheme (EWSS) LRA has been shut down and Jetama LRA is not working at full capacity.

“This repair has also caused our lorries which we have prepared to transport water since Feb 23 to be unable to supply treated water. It is hoped that the repairs will be completed today to allow the water treatment process to be redone and channelled through public pipes,“ he said on his Facebook page here today.

Armizan, who is the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Minister, said the Limbahau EWSS LRA was forced to shut down on Feb 17 and Jetama LRA is not running at full capacity due to high raw water salinity at 5,300 milligrammes/litre (mg/L) compared to the standard reading of 120 mg/L due to the drought and El-Nino phenomenon.

He said his team had obtained permission from the Sabah Water Department to allow tankers to get water at the nearby LRA to enable uninterrupted water supply to the affected areas.

“The process of distributing water is ongoing...our water tankers are moving to several locations outside Papar. Sorry to the people of Papar. We will do our best to repair the pipe as soon as possible,“ he added. -Bernama