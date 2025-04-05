KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday held discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the telephone conversation addressed both nations’ need to strengthen cooperation across various fields.

“President Prabowo and I believe this close Malaysia-Indonesia relationship can benefit all our people.

“We also discussed preparations for the 2025 ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month,” Anwar said.

Prabowo also extended an invitation to him for an official visit to Jakarta soon, the Prime Minister added.