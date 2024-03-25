Kota Kinabalu cops cripple housebreaking gang with arrest of five

KOTA KINABALU: Police believe they have crippled a housebreaking gang, dubbed ‘Geng Yan’, following the arrest of the leader and four members on March 12.

Kota Kinabalu District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the five, including the leader known as ‘Yan’, were involved in housebreaking activities here and in Kota Marudu, with losses estimated at RM636,000.

He said the gang, with another 29-year-old member from Kampung Darau here still at large, had been active since last October.

He added that all those arrested, aged between 34 and 40, are believed to have been responsible for 28 housebreaking cases in the city here and one in Kota Marudu.

“The gang members wear gloves when committing the offence but we managed to trace two fingerprints at the scene of a law firm, which lost RM50,000 cash and valuables worth RM200,000,” he told a media conference at the Kota Kinabalu Police Headquarters here today.

Mohd Zaidi said one of the fingerprints was found to belong to the 37-year-old gang leader.

He said that following the arrest, police also seized several stolen items, including two iron safes, four four-wheel drive vehicles, laptops and handphones.

He added that all the suspects had criminal records and tested positive for syabu, with the gang leader having recorded 12 offences comprising seven drug-related cases and five burglary cases.

“All the suspects have been remanded until March 31,” he said.

Mohd Zaidi said that the gang, previously dubbed ‘Gurun’ was busted early last year but ’Yan’ reactivated it. -Bernama