KPDN lists 11 items under maximum price scheme for CNY from Feb 6-14

PAPAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will implement the 2024 Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) nationwide from Feb 6 to Feb 14.

Its Minister, Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said the nine-day SHMMP involves 11 controlled items and is enforced through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 and enables price determination on producers, wholesalers and retailers.

He said the retail prices for white prawns are RM39 per kilogramme (kg) in the Peninsula and RM35 per kg in Sarawak. In Sabah, the prices are RM33 per kg on the West Coast and RM30 on the East Coast while in Labuan it is RM36 per kg.

“Other items including white pomfret weighing between 200 grammes and 400 grammes each will be sold at a retail price of RM42 in Peninsular Malaysia, RM40 in Sarawak, RM30 in Sabah and RM35 in Labuan,” he told a media conference at Dewan Terbuka SJK (C) Cheng Hwa here today.

Armizan said the maximum retail price set for live farm pigs was RM17 per kg in Peninsular Malaysia, RM15 per kg in Sarawak, RM18 per kg on the West Coast of Sabah, RM18.50 on the East Coast of Sabah, RM18 per kg in Labuan while the pork belly is set at RM38 in Peninsular Malaysia, RM28 in Sarawak, RM39 in Sabah and RM40 in Labuan.

As for pork (meat and fat), the price set for Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak is RM27 per kg, Sabah and Labuan (RM33 per kg); imported round cabbage (Indonesia and China excluding Beijing) at RM3.50 per kg in Peninsular Malaysia, RM3 in Sarawak (but RM4.50 in Limbang and Lawas) and RM3.50 in Sabah and Labuan.

Other controlled price items include imported potatoes (China) at RM3.50 in Peninsular Malaysia, RM4 in Sarawak, except in Limbang and Lawas at RM4.50, RM4 in Sabah on the West Coast, RM4.50 on the East Coast and RM4 in Labuan.

Garlic (China) is sold in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan at RM11, imported ginger in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak at RM11.50, West Coast of Sabah at RM12.50, East Coast of Sabah and Labuan at RM13.

Other controlled price items like imported white radish in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak at RM5 except in Limbang and Lawas (RM6), West Coast of Sabah (RM5), East Coast of Sabah and Labuan (RM5.50); red radish in Peninsular Malaysia (RM4.50), Sarawak (RM5) except in Limbang and Lawas (RM6), West Coast of Sabah (RM5), East Coast of Sabah (RM7) and Labuan (RM5).

Armizan said stern action would be taken against any trader who fails to comply with the price controls. -Bernama