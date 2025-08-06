Datuk Amar Juma’ani Bridge boosts Kuching tourism and economy

KUCHING: The Datuk Amar Juma’ani Bridge, a unique structure spanning Sungai Bintangor in Satok here, is set to add value to the city in terms of economic and tourism potential.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the value of community assets in the area is likely to rise with new developments taking place in the vicinity.

“This is not just about building a bridge — it also holds potential for future development plans, such as apartment construction and modern residential concepts, while at the same time preserving the identity of the original village.

“The bridge could become a tourist attraction. We could enhance the riverfront, perhaps by introducing boats similar to the gondolas in Venice. If Venice has gondolas, we can have our own version here,” he said at the official opening of the bridge, which was named in honour of his late wife, Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, last night.

Abang Johari said the area could become a popular spot for tourists to take photographs and buy souvenirs such as locally made handicrafts, thereby providing economic opportunities for the surrounding village community.

The 108.5-metre-long bridge was built at a cost of RM50.6 million, with construction beginning in December 2019. - Bernama