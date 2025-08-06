US envoy Witkoff heads to Moscow amid Ukraine war tensions

MOSCOW: US envoy Steve Witkoff will hold meetings with Russian officials on Wednesday, a US source confirmed, as President Donald Trump’s deadline to impose new sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine approaches. The source did not clarify whether Witkoff would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, though the two have held discussions multiple times before.

Trump has set Friday as the cutoff for Russia to halt its offensive in Ukraine or face additional penalties. While the White House has not detailed specific measures, Trump previously warned of “secondary tariffs” targeting Russia’s trade partners, including China and India. Such a move could disrupt global trade while aiming to curb Russian exports.

Despite international pressure, Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine persists. Three rounds of peace talks in Istanbul have failed to bridge gaps between the warring sides. Moscow insists Ukraine must surrender more territory and abandon Western alliances, while Kyiv demands an immediate ceasefire. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently called for allies to pursue “regime change” in Russia.

Trump has grown increasingly critical of Putin’s refusal to de-escalate. When asked about Witkoff’s message to Moscow, Trump stated, “Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the upcoming talks as “important, substantial, and helpful,“ praising US efforts to resolve the conflict.

Putin reiterated on Friday that his conditions for ending the war—including Ukraine’s surrender of four annexed regions and abandonment of NATO aspirations—remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Trump’s recent deployment of nuclear submarines near Russia has drawn cautious reactions from Moscow. Peskov urged restraint, emphasizing Russia’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation. - AFP